FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

NYSE EOG traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $116.85. 48,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

