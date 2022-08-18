FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $870,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Linde by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 620,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Linde stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.81. 4,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

