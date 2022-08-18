FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $116.85. 48,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

