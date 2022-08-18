FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $489.74. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,774. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.54 and its 200 day moving average is $480.57. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.