FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 130 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of WM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.12. 3,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,716. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

