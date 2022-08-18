FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,868 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $543.07. 8,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,110. The company has a market cap of $507.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.84 and its 200 day moving average is $503.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,144 shares of company stock worth $66,839,030 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

