FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 63,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $17,049,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 129,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 207,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,800,760. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

