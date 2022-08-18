FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

