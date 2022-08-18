Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $95,846.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,555,019 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

