FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sells $59,700.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.8 %

FVCB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 39,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

