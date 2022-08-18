FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Issued By Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.73) for the year. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share.

PYXS opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

