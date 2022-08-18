FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$813.57 million and a P/E ratio of -215.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.67.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Robert Taub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,270,762 shares in the company, valued at C$39,636,130.24.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

