FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Cut by Analyst

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Banco Santander’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

NYSE SAN opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.