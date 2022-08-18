FY2022 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for TeraGo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

TeraGo Trading Down 0.7 %

TGO stock opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.01. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$3.48 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$79.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

