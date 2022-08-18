FY2023 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Lifted by Analyst

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

NYSE EXR opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,322,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 51.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

