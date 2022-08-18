FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,970,790. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.