GazeTV (GAZE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.51 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $1.51 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GazeTV Coin Profile
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
GazeTV Coin Trading
