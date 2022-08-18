GazeTV (GAZE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.51 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $1.51 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.

GazeTV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

