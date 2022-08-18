Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $593.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBERY shares. UBS Group raised Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. Geberit has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

