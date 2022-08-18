Generation Income Properties (GIPR) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Generation Income Properties to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Generation Income Properties pays out -41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 114.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generation Income Properties Competitors 1819 11076 12872 270 2.45

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Generation Income Properties and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Generation Income Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million -$1.24 million -3.75 Generation Income Properties Competitors $790.39 million $173.63 million 34.94

Generation Income Properties’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% Generation Income Properties Competitors 15.07% 1.84% 2.40%

Summary

Generation Income Properties competitors beat Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

