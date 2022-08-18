Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

NYSE:G opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

