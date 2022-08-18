Genuit Group plc (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 423 ($5.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,621.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.38. Genuit Group has a one year low of GBX 364 ($4.40) and a one year high of GBX 806 ($9.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul James bought 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuit Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 580 ($7.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

