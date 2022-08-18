Genuit Group plc (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 423 ($5.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,621.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.38. Genuit Group has a one year low of GBX 364 ($4.40) and a one year high of GBX 806 ($9.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other news, insider Paul James bought 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
