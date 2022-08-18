Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 76,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,527,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geron by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.