GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.86. 532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

GH Research Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.