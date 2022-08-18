GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 7.2% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.86. 532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.