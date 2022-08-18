GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Sells $4,102,671.90 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
August Capital Management Vii, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00.
GitLab Trading Down 1.5 %
GTLB traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 834,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
