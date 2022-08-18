GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Sells $4,102,671.90 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

August Capital Management Vii, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00.

GitLab Trading Down 1.5 %

GTLB traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 834,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.