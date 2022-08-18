Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for 0.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $215.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

