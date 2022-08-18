Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,783 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

