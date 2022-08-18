Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $943,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Onto Innovation makes up about 1.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,328,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 709,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

