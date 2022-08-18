Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Sysco makes up 0.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

