Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

