Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.80. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.57 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.52.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
