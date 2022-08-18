Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.80. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.57 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.