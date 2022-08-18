Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.80. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.57 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile



Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Further Reading

