Global Social Chain (GSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,371.00

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $799,799.70 and $1,371.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

