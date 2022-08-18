Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 10,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $299,000.

