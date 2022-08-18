Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Globant stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.90. The stock had a trading volume of 519,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,042. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

