Globe Telecom, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
GTMEY opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. Globe Telecom has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $69.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on GTMEY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Globe Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Telecom (GTMEY)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.