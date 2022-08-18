Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 56.31%.
Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.08. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
