Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 56.31%.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.08. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

