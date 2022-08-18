Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 56.31%.
NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
