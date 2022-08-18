Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 56.31%.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth about $629,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

