Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Stock Position Reduced by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUCKU. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 6,588.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PUCKU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

