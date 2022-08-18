Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 302,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.20. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GROY shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

