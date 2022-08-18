Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,307. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of research firms have commented on GOGL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.