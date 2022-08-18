Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

