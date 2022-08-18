Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Goldenbridge Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGW)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.