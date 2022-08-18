Goldex Token (GLDX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Goldex Token has a market capitalization of $198,664.01 and approximately $12,154.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Goldex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Goldex Token Coin Profile

Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldex Token

