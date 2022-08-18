Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. 107,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 177,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOOD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

