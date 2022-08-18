Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.41

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.41 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.56). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.54), with a volume of 1,369,740 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.83 ($4.31).

Grainger Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,376.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 292.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Grainger

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($358.63).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

