Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.4 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 216,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

