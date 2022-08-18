Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Remco Daal acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$76.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,874,250. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,825 shares of company stock worth $143,201.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

