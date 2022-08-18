Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.64

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 213889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

