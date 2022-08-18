Green Climate World Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Green Climate World coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular exchanges. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $287,185.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Green Climate World has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,348.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067809 BTC.

About Green Climate World

Green Climate World (WGC) is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

