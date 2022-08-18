Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.
Green Plains Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
