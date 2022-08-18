Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Green Plains Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

