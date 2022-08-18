Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) shares were up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.15 to C$2.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also

