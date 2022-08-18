Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $37.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $192.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.00. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

